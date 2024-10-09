6 children arrested after chase, crash on I-94 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A half-dozen children have been arrested after a chase and crash in Minneapolis.

None of the children are even old enough to get a driver's permit, let alone a license.

According to police, the children were in allegedly stolen vehicles connected to armed robberies in the city on Tuesday.

Officers pursued one of the vehicles until it crashed on Interstate 94 westbound near Cedar Avenue. Four children ran from the vehicle and were apprehended, police said. One of the children took off running across I-94 in Minneapolis, narrowly dodging oncoming traffic.

A second vehicle crashed nearby, but was not part of the pursuit, police said. Two children from that car were apprehended.

The children were all 14 or younger — three boys ages 11, 12 and 13 and three girls ages 14, 14 and 12. The 12-year-old boy had "multiple prior contacts with MPD," police said.

"The fact that I see this activity continuing with children so young — despite all our efforts — is incredibly frustrating and highlights the urgent need for action," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

This is the second time in a week O'Hara has called for more to be done about youth crime in Minneapolis. On Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office filed charges against a 10-year-old boy who police said drove a stolen car near a school playground, panicking children and staff.

"It is unfathomable that a 10-year-old boy has been involved in this level of criminal activity without effective intervention," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "Prison is not an acceptable option for a 10-year-old boy. But the adults who can stop this behavior going forward must act now to help this child and his family."

The attorney's office said there is "an urgent crisis in our community related to a small group of children who are not competent to stand trial in the juvenile justice system, but who cannot safely be at home."

Both prosecutors and police highlighted the need for residential placement for young offenders, and said something needs to be done soon.

"It is literally a matter of life and death when we're talking about what's going on with these young kids," O'Hara said about the case.