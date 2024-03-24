2 shot, including teenager, during "disturbance" in northeast Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people were shot, including a teenager, during a disturbance involving a large group in northeast Minneapolis early Sunday, police said.

Officers originally responded to "a disturbance involving a large gathering outside" on the the 300 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast around 1:30 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.

Police found evidence of gunfire and a damaged car at the scene.

Two people with gunshot wounds, a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, showed up at Hennepin Healthcare. Both are expected to survive.

"MPD is investigating to determine what transpired and who was involved," police said. "There have been no arrests."