Crime

2 shot, including teenager, during "disturbance" in northeast Minneapolis, police say

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people were shot, including a teenager, during a disturbance involving a large group in northeast Minneapolis early Sunday, police said.

Officers originally responded to "a disturbance involving a large gathering outside" on the the 300 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast around 1:30 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.

Police found evidence of gunfire and a damaged car at the scene.

Two people with gunshot wounds, a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, showed up at Hennepin Healthcare. Both are expected to survive.

"MPD is investigating to determine what transpired and who was involved," police said. "There have been no arrests." 

Anthony Bettin
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 1:50 PM CDT

