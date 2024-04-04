13-year-old boy escapes abduction in Meeker County; sheriff's office investigating

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. — Officials in central Minnesota are investigating after a teenager reportedly escaped an abduction on Wednesday evening.

The 13-year-old boy said a man in a red Ford truck pulled him into the car at the end of a driveway. He was able to get out of the car shortly after and ran to a nearby home.

The incident happened around the area of County State Aid Highway 9 and County State Aid Highway 33 near Lake Stella shortly before 8 p.m.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to come forward if they saw suspicious cars or anything suspicious in the area on Wednesday evening. People can call the Meeker County Sheriff's Office dispatch center at 320-693-5411.