Teenager charged with killing 16-year-old boy in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing another teenager on Monday afternoon in St. Paul.

The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony. He is charged in Ramsey County, and prosecutors have moved to certify him as an adult.

Witnesses near the alley behind the 1000 block of York Avenue said they heard two to five gunshots shortly after noon on Monday, charging documents say. Officers were called to the scene and found 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. There were multiple spent 9mm casings on the ground near him.

One witness said he saw three boys walking in the alley and a few minutes later, heard gunshots.

Officers learned the nickname of the shooter from two sources, who said he also was a student at a St. Paul high school. Surveillance video from the school shows the suspect reenacting the shooting, documents say.

Police then found the other boy who was at the scene; he said he was walking with the two other boys in the alley. He said he turned around and saw the suspect shoot Watson. The boy said he wasn't sure why the suspect had shot Watson, because they were friends. Documents say he was contacted by the suspect on social media with a message saying "that's what y'all get."

The next day, officers found the suspect in downtown St. Paul and recovered a loaded handgun. Charges state that in a post-Miranda interview, the boy admitted to shooting Watson because he heard the others were going to rob him and Watson "tried to up first."

Police also interviewed another 16-year-old, who said he left school with the three other boys on Monday around 11:30 a.m., but had walked back to school. He said he knew that all three of the others had guns, and while they were walking back from the Chi-Town Market, saw them rob two students from school.

Watson's death marked the city's 28th homicide of 2022.

WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects unless they are charged as an adult.