"Peace Project" announced in St. Paul with aim to stop crimes before they happen

"Peace Project" announced in St. Paul with aim to stop crimes before they happen

"Peace Project" announced in St. Paul with aim to stop crimes before they happen

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating a homicide in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred on the 1000 block of York Avenue. A picture provided by police shows officers on the scene at an alleyway.





HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION



SPPD officers are investigating a death on the 1000 block of York Avenue.



Watch here for updates and media availability. pic.twitter.com/B9NafHnsNO — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) October 10, 2022

This is a developing story, so check back for the latest.