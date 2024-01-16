Teenage man shot in leg in St. Paul, injury not life-threatening
Saint Paul, Minn. — Police responded to reports of a person shot at an apartment on the 1200 block of Herbert Street at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
They found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot injury to his leg. The injury is not considered life-threatening, police say.
The man was taken to Regions Hospital after police gave him first aid.
Police are investigating.
