Teenage man shot in leg in St. Paul, injury not life-threatening

Saint Paul, Minn. — Police responded to reports of a person shot at an apartment on the 1200 block of Herbert Street at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

They found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot injury to his leg. The injury is not considered life-threatening, police say.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital after police gave him first aid. 

Police are investigating.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 9:38 PM CST

