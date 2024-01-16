19-year-old man fatally shot in parking lot outside Target in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting at a parking lot in Minneapolis.

According to police, officers responded at 3:45 p.m. Monday to the report of a shooting at 1650 New Brighton Blvd., which is a parking lot outside of a Target at the Quarry Shopping Center.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

Police say preliminary information has determined that a physical altercation led to the shooting. A 20-year-old man who was involved remained at the scene. After speaking with police, the man was booked in Hennepin County Jail for a pending charge of murder.

"Officers secured the scene and canvassed the area. Forensic scientists from the Minneapolis Police Forensic Division responded to process the scene and collect evidence," police said in a release.

The medical examiner is expected to release the deceased man's identity, along with the cause and manner of death, when the autopsy is complete.

Meanwhile, anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Minnesota. Tips are anonymous and may be eligible for a financial reward.