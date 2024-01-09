Watch CBS News
Teenage girl accused of assaulting Barnum H.S. classmate with box cutter

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

BARNUM, Minn. — A 14-year-old girl is in custody after she allegedly assaulted a classmate with a box cutter in Carlton County.

The county sheriff's office says the incident took place at Barnum High School shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to the school after receiving a report that a student assaulted a classmate with a knife. The school was placed in a temporary lockdown.

When deputies arrived, they found a student and victim in the care of school staff, who had also recovered a box-cutting tool from the student. A 14-year-old female student was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center in Duluth.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle for a laceration to the chest. They are expected to make a full recovery.

"The assault was an isolated incident and there is no additional danger to the Barnum students or community," the sheriff's office said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing.  

First published on January 9, 2024 / 3:24 PM CST

