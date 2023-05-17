Watch CBS News
Teen rescued after falling from Fruen Mill ruins

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Minneapolis fire crews responded to a call about a teenager who had fallen approximately two stories of the vacant Fruen Mill ruins. 

Crews arrived at 303 Thomas Ave N. around 8:30 p.m. on May 16 to find the caller at the front gate of the mills, where the teens had cut the lock off the gating to gain access to the property, and led crews inside to where their friend was located. 

Once inside, crews found a 16-year-old individual inside the mill ruins who had fallen approximately two stories. The individual was conscious and in stable -- but serious -- condition with a possible broken leg. 

Fire crews and Hennepin Healthcare paramedics stabilized the victim's injuries on site, and transported them to a local hospital for further medical evaluation. 

No other injuries where reported. 

First published on May 17, 2023

