Driver arrested after allegedly fatally striking pedestrian in Forest Lake

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- A driver was arrested early Sunday after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in Forest Lake, according to the city's police department. 

Officers responded to a reported pedestrian crash on Broadway Avenue West around 1:20 a.m. They found the victim and attempted lifesaving measures, but the pedestrian died at the scene.

Police said the driver is being held at the Washington County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Neither the driver nor the victim have been publicly identified.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 10:46 AM

