A teenager is recovering after being shot in the abdomen

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured. 

Police were called to Western Ave N and Topping Street just after 1 A.M. When they arrived they found a male teen with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. 

The teen was taken to Regions for treatment. Police say that his injurie are considered life-threatening but that he is currently in stable condition. 

Police are investigating the shooting but no arrests have been made at this time. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 10, 2024 / 6:51 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

