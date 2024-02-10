A teenager is recovering after being shot in the abdomen
ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured.
Police were called to Western Ave N and Topping Street just after 1 A.M. When they arrived they found a male teen with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The teen was taken to Regions for treatment. Police say that his injurie are considered life-threatening but that he is currently in stable condition.
Police are investigating the shooting but no arrests have been made at this time.
