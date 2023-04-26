5 teenage boys arrested after attempted carjacking in Edina

EDINA, Minn. -- Edina Police are investigating after five teenage boys allegedly attempted a carjacking on Wednesday morning, sending a nearby middle school into lockdown.

Police say the boys tried to carjack the victim at the intersection of 70th Street and Antrim Road, which is down the street from Valley View Middle School.

One of the boys allegedly pointed a gun at the victim, who was able to drive away unharmed. The boys then fled on foot, but were found minutes later and taken into custody.

Edina Public School officials say there was "never a direct threat" to Valley View Middle School. Initially, Edina police contacted South View Middle School to go on lockdown, which school officials say was a mistake.