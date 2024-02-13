Teen boy killed in crash with semi in western Minnesota

FOSSUM TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A teenage driver was killed in a crash with a semi truck in western Minnesota Monday evening.

The 17-year-old boy was driving west on Highway 200 in Fossum Township when his vehicle collided with the semi truck, which was going east, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. It happened around 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: 5 teenagers injured in head-on crash in Faribault

The semi caught fire, the patrol said. Its 76-year-old driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The patrol did not publicly identify the boy, but is expected to provide more information Tuesday afternoon.