Boy, 16, charged in North Side Chicago mass shooting that killed young woman, wounded 3

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy stood charged Wednesday with killing a woman and wounding three other people in a mass shooting in the Rogers Park neighborhood in February.

The boy was charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting at Pottawattomie Park, at Rogers and Winchester avenues. His name has not been released, but a police news release indicated that he appeared for a detention hearing in adult court rather than juvenile court.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. Police said the boy took out a gun and opened fire – striking and killing a 19-year-old woman, and wounding a 22-year-old woman and two men, ages 19 and 20.

The woman who was killed was identified as Keyo'nce Gladney of Chaska, Minnesota. She and her sister, Keilaysia Gladney, were on vacation in Chicago at the time, CBS Minnesota reported last month.

Keyo'nce Gladney Gladney family

The sisters and their two friends were listening to music and enjoying the warm weather at the time, CBS Minnesota reported.

"Thought she tripped but she was shot and she fell to the ground," said Keilaysia Gladney told WCCO-TV, Minneapolis in March. "One of our friends came and started giving her CPR and trying to stop the bleeding."

Keilaysia Gladney told the station she was the other woman struck in the shooting – and was wounded in the foot.

The 19-year-old man was shot in the hip, and the 20-year-old man was shot in the forehead, police said at the time. Police said one of the victims ran to a nearby firehouse for help.

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) said at the time of the shooting that it was not random. But conversations with police and the family indicated that Keyo'nce and her sister were not identified as intended targets – while police were working to determine whether their friends were, CBS Minnesota reported.

The 16-year-old boy now charged in the shooting was arrested by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and Chicago Police officers on Tuesday in the 5900 block of North Glenwood Avenue in Edgewater, near Nicholas Senn High School, police said.