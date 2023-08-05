12-year-old boy fatally shot, 14-year-old arrested in St. Paul

14-year-old in custody for shooting death of a 12-year-old

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 14-year-old boy is in custody after a 12-year-old boy was fatally shot early Saturday morning.

Police report the boy was shot just before 5 a.m. on the 200 block of Stinson Street. Medics responded to the scene and took the boy to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 14-year-old was later arrested and taken to the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center.

The victim was not immediately identified. The Ramsey County medical examiner is working to determine the exact cause of death.

This marks the 22nd homicide in St. Paul so far in 2023.