TC Summer Fest brings yet another event-filled weekend to downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thousands of people were at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis on Friday night for a unique concert experience.

Organizers are hoping that by bringing The Killers for Friday and Imagine Dragons for Saturday nights, that people will leave wanting to come back again and again.

"I've never been to a show here at Target Field but I'm going to imagine it's just like any stadium show. It's going to be a bunch of people, some hot dog stands and a band at one end entertaining people," said Anthony Kirk of Minneapolis.

TC Summer Fest is another chance for Minneapolis to shine for new visitors, or people who just haven't been to the city in a while.

"We have had a convergence of events this summer to really demonstrate that we're ready to host major events and that we want people to come back and take a look at us," said Melvin Tennant, CEO of Meet Minneapolis.

Compare to last summer, Minneapolis has seen a drop in violent crime numbers. Carjackings, robberies, shots fired calls and shooting victims are all down by double digits.

"We have what it takes. Whether it's something from WWE or Beyoncé or Taylor Swift or any type of major entertainment we've been able to host, it really shows visitors and also those event organizers that we're ready," said Tennant.