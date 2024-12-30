Watch CBS News
Fatal head-on crash near Taylors Falls closes Highway 8 in both directions

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. — A stretch of Highway 8 near Taylors Falls was closed for hours Monday afternoon due to a fatal crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash happened at about 12:39 p.m. on Highway 8 and Milltown Road in Shafer Township. 

The state patrol says someone driving a Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on the highway when it crossed over he center line and collided head-on with a Mazda CX-5. 

It's unknown how many people died or how many were in each vehicle. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

