Fatal head-on crash near Taylors Falls closes Highway 8 in both directions
TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. — A stretch of Highway 8 near Taylors Falls was closed for hours Monday afternoon due to a fatal crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The crash happened at about 12:39 p.m. on Highway 8 and Milltown Road in Shafer Township.
The state patrol says someone driving a Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on the highway when it crossed over he center line and collided head-on with a Mazda CX-5.
It's unknown how many people died or how many were in each vehicle.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.