Target Field to host 6 high school baseball prep games this spring

MINNEAPOLIS — Several Minnesota high schoolers will get the chance this spring to play ball on a big league field.

The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday that 10 Minnesota baseball teams and two Iowa teams will play six prep games at Target Field in April and May:

April 20: Owatonna vs. Red Wing

April 25: Prior Lake vs. Shakopee, and Edison vs. Johnson

May 9: New Life Academy vs. St. Agnes

May 16: Hopkins vs. Rogers

May 30: Kee (Lansing, IA) and South Winneshiek (Calmar, IA)

The games will be held following the Twins' afternoon games, and ticketholders can stay and watch the high school matchups.

The Twins are also sponsoring a high school softball game on April 13 between Minneapolis's Edison and Johnson teams at the University of Minnesota's Jane Sage Cowles Stadium in Minneapolis.

The high school games at Target Field will feature all the bells and whistles of a Twins game, complete with ceremonial first pitches, a PA announcer, plus LED screens and video boards.

Tickets for the high school games can be purchased directly from the schools involved.