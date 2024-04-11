NCAA Men's Frozen Four returns to St. Paul, along with plenty of fun activities

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The NCAA Men's Frozen Four returns to St. Paul this weekend.

It will be the fourth time the Xcel Energy Center has hosted the Frozen Faceoff since 2018.

There will be plenty of free fun during the tournament for hockey fans of all ages.

Frozen Fest will take place at the Saint Paul RiverCentre on April 11 from 1-6 p.m. and April 13 from 1-4:30 p.m.

The event includes food, music and pep rallies by each team's band and cheer as well as interactive games and activities, official NCAA Men's Frozen Four merchandise and special giveaways.

Activities at Frozen Fest include:

Make your way to the Coca-Cola tent and try the new Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero.

Try drink samples at the Powerade tent, test your skills in hockey figure-8 conditioning drills and enjoy fan giveaways.

Stop by the Capital One booth and pose for a photo with the Frozen Four championship trophy, courtesy of Capital One.

Fans will have the chance to have their hair sprayed in their favorite team colors at the Great Clips booth.

At Frozen Fest, the U.S. Army is your biggest fan. Bring your squad for an epic 360-degree photo, get your custom dog tags or just pick up your hockey swag. While you're here, unlock your full potential by finding an Army career that lets you be all you can be.

The Minnesota Wild will provide several interactive experiences including an inflatable hockey rink for kids 12 and under to show off their a-game; an electronic Knockout Net where fans can test their shooting skills and gaming stations featuring EASports NHL 24. Bubble Hockey rounds out the experience as fans enjoy the latest version of this classic arcade game featuring Minnesota NHL past and present as the Wild take on the North Stars.

The NCAA® Authentic Team Store where fans can purchase team merchandise, a poster-making station, beer garden, team pep rallies and more.

For more information on Frozen Fest, click here.