Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

NCAA Men's Frozen Four returns to St. Paul, along with plenty of fun activities

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

Frozen Four starts Thursday at Saint Paul RiverCentre
Frozen Four starts Thursday at Saint Paul RiverCentre 06:13

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The NCAA Men's Frozen Four returns to St. Paul this weekend.

It will be the fourth time the Xcel Energy Center has hosted the Frozen Faceoff since 2018.

There will be plenty of free fun during the tournament for hockey fans of all ages.

Frozen Fest will take place at the Saint Paul RiverCentre on April 11 from 1-6 p.m. and April 13 from 1-4:30 p.m.

The event includes food, music and pep rallies by each team's band and cheer as well as interactive games and activities, official NCAA Men's Frozen Four merchandise and special giveaways.

Activities at Frozen Fest include:

  • Make your way to the Coca-Cola tent and try the new Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero.
  • Try drink samples at the Powerade tent, test your skills in hockey figure-8 conditioning drills and enjoy fan giveaways.
  • Stop by the Capital One booth and pose for a photo with the Frozen Four championship trophy, courtesy of Capital One.
  • Fans will have the chance to have their hair sprayed in their favorite team colors at the Great Clips booth.
  • At Frozen Fest, the U.S. Army is your biggest fan. Bring your squad for an epic 360-degree photo, get your custom dog tags or just pick up your hockey swag. While you're here, unlock your full potential by finding an Army career that lets you be all you can be.
  • The Minnesota Wild will provide several interactive experiences including an inflatable hockey rink for kids 12 and under to show off their a-game; an electronic Knockout Net where fans can test their shooting skills and gaming stations featuring EASports NHL 24. Bubble Hockey rounds out the experience as fans enjoy the latest version of this classic arcade game featuring Minnesota NHL past and present as the Wild take on the North Stars.
  • The NCAA® Authentic Team Store where fans can purchase team merchandise, a poster-making station, beer garden, team pep rallies and more.

For more information on Frozen Fest, click here.

Pauleen Le
web-pauleen-le.jpg

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

First published on April 11, 2024 / 8:07 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.