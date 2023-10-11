Target Field cleaning crews work overnight to prep for Game 4 of ALDS

Twins vs. Astros: Target Field crews work hard to clean ballpark for Wednesday night Game 4

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins are back in action Wednesday night for Game 4 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros.

A lot of work needs to be done before the first pitch to make sure Target Field is ready to welcome fans back — just one day after Minnesota lost to Houston Tuesday night. While fans were sleeping, the Twins cleaning crew was hard at work.

More than 200 people hired by Marsden Building Maintenance started at 11 p.m. Tuesday to turn Target Field around after the game.

They begin by picking up all the trash left behind by fans. Any leftover liquid is taken care of separately, but everything is collected, sorted and properly disposed of.

It is Aline Ochoa's first season working as part of the cleaning crew.

"I like it," she said. "The night (goes by) fast.

It's also Robie McKinley's first season and he's also a big Twins fan. He said this is the perfect job.

"Yeah it is," he said. "And I like cleaning, so it's right up my alley."

After picking up, crews make their way back through the aisles to sweep away leftover peanut shells and popcorn.

Patrick Sommers, an account manager at Target Field for Marsden, said there's a method to the madness of cleaning.

"The way I look at it, it's like from Seventh to Fifth Avenue and everything in between," he said.

Crews not only have to clean the nearly 40,000 seats in the bowl, but also the concession stands and the more than 250 bathrooms.

Target Field is more than one-million square feet. Sommers said all of it has to be cleaned from top to bottom and that takes time. At minimum, crews can get it done in 10.5 hours, but it could take longer depending on the weather and attendance.

McKinley said Tuesday night under clear skies was perfect.

"The Toronto series - all rain," he said. " It makes (for some) long nights."

The Twins have added four extra home games this year and that means extra money for the cleaning crew.

"I'm saving money for my family in Mexico," said Ochoa.

"With the holidays coming up, it's kind of perfect," said McKinley. "So, I'm getting a jump start on everything."

The crew said it's hard work, but it's made easier especially when there's a crew that works as hard as the one at Target Field.

"It makes for nice camaraderie," said McKinley. "It's pretty much like a tight-knit family."

The wash crew is the last to arrive. It takes them five to six hours alone to wash down the bowl and all of the seats.