Target closing store in Uptown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's yet another closing in Minneapolis's Uptown neighborhood's recent string of them.

Target announced Monday that they would be shutting down their Target Express location adjacent to Lake and Lagoon.

"The decision to close one of our stores isn't something we take lightly. It's an action we take only after multiple years of working to improve performance. That is the case for our Uptown store, which will be closing May 13," spokesperson Joshua Thomas said.

Thomas added that the store would work to employ that store's workers at other company locations.

"To the guests who shopped with us at Uptown, we appreciate you shopping with us and hope you'll continue to visit us at another location close to you," Thomas said. "We remain committed to the Minneapolis metro area, including the more than 50 stores we operate in the metro area."

Earlier this year, the location was the site of an arson incident. Derrick Hanson was charged with first-degree arson after breaking into the store and starting a fire.