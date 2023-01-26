Man charged with first-degree arson for fire at Target Express in Uptown

Man charged with first-degree arson for fire at Target Express in Uptown

Man charged with first-degree arson for fire at Target Express in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- A man has been charged with first-degree arson after breaking into the Target Express in Uptown and starting a fire.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24 at approximately 3:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Target Express, located at 1300 West Lake Street, for a burglary/arson. Upon arrival, officers detained, and later arrested, 43-year-old Derrick Hansen.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras in the area, showing Hansen using a trash can lid to break the glass doors to the building. Video later shows Hansen going in and out of the building several times before starting a small fire using garbage cans from inside the store. Hansen then continues to gather items to throw in the fire as flames continue to grow.

Luckily, none of the apartments above the Target Express were impacted by the fire.

In a post-Miranda statement, Hansen admitted to breaking into the Target Express and starting the trash on fire due to "family problems." He also stated that he "was trying to let his frustration out."

Hansen is in police custody and will be detained pending further proceedings.