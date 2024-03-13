Target Center buzzing again as the men's Big 10 Tournament kicks off Wednesday night

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Just three days after Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes took home the Big Ten Women's Basketball Championship in front of a record crowd, Minneapolis is ready to play host once more.

For the first time ever, both the men's and women's tournament will crown champions at the Target Center.

"[We are] feeling good. Feeling energized. Ready to see a whole new group of fans come through town," said Tournament Co-Executive Director Andrea Graham.

RELATED: Iowa takes Big 10 Women's Basketball title against Nebraska with several Minnesotans on the roster

By all measures, the women's tournament was a success, Graham said. For the first time ever – the event sold out. Thousands of fans anxious for a jump on general admission seating lined the skyways more than once.

"It was really great to see families, fans, people on their lunch breaks, everyone really come through here," Graham said.

Meet Minneapolis anticipates the men's tournament will draw 75,000 visitors downtown – in a week when special events could once again draw more than 100,000 total to the city.

"Our momentum is definitely up and running, we're going to keep it going," Graham said.

RELATED: "The Caitlin Clark effect" fills Target Center with a sold-out sea of black and gold

The first session of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament tips off Wednesday at 5:30p.m. Saturday's semi-final matchup and Sunday's championship game will air on WCCO-TV.

Single game tickets for select sessions are still available.