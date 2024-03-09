"The Caitlin Clark effect" fills Target Center with a sold-out sea of black and gold

MINNEAPOLIS —The Iowa Hawkeyes secured their spot in the semi-finals in the Women's Big 10 Tournament on Friday night in a 95-62 win over Penn State.

The game drew fans from all over, including Josh Hill, an Iowa Alumni. He flew to Minnesota with his family for spring break to see Caitlin Clark play.

"I went to Iowa. I was a cheerleader a long time ago, 20+ years ago for the women's basketball team," said Hill, "I got two little girls here who both play basketball and just love watching the Hawkeyes."

Hawkeye fans filled Cowboy Jacks sports bar to tailgate before the game. The Caitlin Clark effect was undeniable.

"Caitlin Clark is the best. She's better than Steph Curry," said one Hawkeye fan.

"She's just a role model to everyone and she makes me want to shoot more as a basketball player," said another Hawkeye fan.

RELATED: Changes to Minnesota's highly anticipated sports gambling bill would prohibit in-game bets

Once inside the Target Center, fans filled the arena all to catch a glimpse of Clark. Many traveled from Iowa and are dedicated Hawkeye fans.

"We were here last year when Iowa won the Big 10, and we're hoping for another Big 10 tournament victory," said Nicole Brewer.

Mattia Sinclair and Kylee Prozinski are on the Little Falls Basketball team. They finally cash in on a gift given three months ago.

"[These tickers were] my Christmas present, I really like Caitlin Clark," said Sinclair.

These two have bigger hoops dreams thanks to Clark showing them what's possible.

"To just always keep going," said Sinclair, "and never give up," said Prozinski.

Iowa takes on Michigan on Saturday in the semi-finals at 3:30 p.m.