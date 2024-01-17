Talking Points: Trump dominates Iowa caucuses, looking ahead to New Hampshire primary

Trump, after dominating in Iowa, looks ahead to New Hampshire primary

MINNEAPOLIS — Former President Donald Trump won big in Iowa, but now the top GOP candidates are in the Granite State ahead of the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

The New Hampshire primary is in just days and an average of all polls shows Trump with a 13 point lead over Nikki Haley with Ron DeSantis far back.

Chris Christie has 11 percent support but he has just dropped out.

Political analyst Larry Jacobs, politics professor at the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs, believes Christie's voters make a difference for Haley, who has been gaining ground.

"I think she's going to pick up a lot of those voters who are critical of Donald Trump," said Jacobs.

This week, Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the race, was polled at 6 percent support in New Hampshire polls. Ramaswamy has endorsed Trump.

But could that support help Trump to another blowout win? Both political insiders Amy Koch, a former State Senator and Republican strategist and Abou Amara, a Democratic strategist, say that could happen.

"I think that if he pulls out a hefty victory in New Hampshire, it's really kind of done," said Koch.

"There's been a massive consolidation. Folks who were kind of softly with Trump in 2016 are very much now hard with Trump in 2024," said Amara. "So there's no question there's been a hardening of Trump's support going forward to New Hampshire."

Trump is continuing to divide his time between the campaign and court appearances. But so far, Trump's legal troubles have not been hurting him. He's raising money off of them and using the donations to pay his estimated tens of millions of dollars in legal bills.

"It seems that as every legal controversy emerges, it really helps him in terms of how he's been able to use these court appearances as almost like campaign stop," said local constitutional law professor David Schultz.

