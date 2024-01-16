Iowa caucus turnout for 2024 and how it compares to previous years

After Iowa: Major Garrett breaks down impact of Iowa caucuses on GOP race

Expectations for turnout at the Iowa caucuses had been high heading into the year, following record-shattering attendance in the last competitive GOP contest.

But just over 110,000 voters participated in the 2024 caucuses, falling well below the high expectations for turnout in 2024. Former President Donald Trump handily won the contest, trailed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

There could be a number of reasons for the low turnout: A lack of enthuasim among Republicans plus record-breaking weather seemed to stand in the way, keeping some voters home amid the unprecedented caucus cold, while others braved the frigid temperatures.

Iowa caucus voter turnout for 2024

The 110,000 voters who participated in the 2024 cacuses accounts for just under 15% of the state's 752,000 registered Republicans.

Still, though the attendance didn't shatter records, the Iowa GOP celebrated the turnout as a demonstration of Iowans' "resilience and determination."

"Iowans braved record-low temperatures after a blizzard blanketed their state just days earlier to deliberate with members of their community about the future of our country and participate in true, grassroots democracy," Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a statement. "I could not be prouder to be an Iowan than I am tonight."

How does 2024 Iowa turnout compare to 2020 and 2016 caucuses?

In 2016, Republicans set a new record for turnout at the caucuses, with almost 187,000 GOP voters. Though the total made up only about a third of all registered Republicans, turnout at the 2016 caucuses greatly outnumbered the 2012 contest, which had about 122,000 voters. And in 2008, the turnout was similar, with 120,000 voters, making the 2024 Iowa caucuses turnout the lowest in more than a decade.

How many delegates did Trump get in Iowa?

Trump won more than 56,000 votes in Iowa on Monday night, meaning he walked away with more than 50% of all ballots cast. He won 20 delegates out of the 40 at stake. DeSantis won eight delegates and Haley seven. There are 1,215 delegates needed to win the nomination.