Talking Points: Israel-Hamas war's impact at home

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The surprise slaughter and hostage-taking of innocent Israelis caught both Israeli and U.S. intelligence by surprise.

The new war is the latest chapter of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. The Palestinian territories are the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, lands mostly surrounded by Israel.

The borders are controlled by Israel, but governed by Palestinians. The Palestinians have long demanded these territories should be part of a new independent Palestinian state.

Hamas has been labeled a terrorist organization by the U.S. But since 2006, Hamas has also been the elected governing party of Gaza, one of the most densely-populated areas in the world.

As Israel vows to destroy Hamas, both sides fear a surge of civilian casualties, both Palestinian and Israeli.

President Joe Biden has promised additional U.S. financial assistance. Israel is already a leading recipient of U.S. military aide, receiving $3.18 billion in 2022 alone. But not all Democrats are on board.

"As Joe Biden is trying to rally America to support Israel and to transfer weapons, he is finding a growing minority of Democrats oppose, and a growing number of Americans who are protesting," said Larry Jacobs, professor at the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs.

Meanwhile, Republicans are calling out Biden for freeing up $6 billion in aide to Iran last month in return for the release of U.S. hostages.

"There's the criticism that says that the deal that he just struck with Iran freed them up to provide resources to support Hamas. This is going to unfold for months into the 2024 presidential and congressional elections," said Professor David Schultz with Hamline University.

Former President Trump is seizing on the attacks to fuel his claim that Democrats are allowing terrorists to enter the U.S. Abou Amara, a Democratic analyst, says Democrats need to emphasize who the bad actors really are.

"There's some nuance here, right? We have to be able to distinguish between Hamas terrorists, and you know, Palestinians who just want peace and opportunity and security," said Amara.

Some Republicans are also calling for a more isolationist foreign policy, arguing that the U.S. can't afford more aide for Israel on top of U.S. aide to Ukraine. It's a position rejected by Republican analyst Amy Koch.

"This idea of isolationism, I understand that people are afraid and I understand that that's an easy thing to say. But it isn't how the world works," said Koch.

