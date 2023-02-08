Talking Points: Is legalized sports gambling a sure bet in Minnesota?

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota could be on the verge of the biggest expansion of of gambling in 30 years. In 1989, Minnesota gave Native tribes a monopoly on for profit gambling and those proceeds. Tribes would have to agree on any proposal the legislature passes.

This session, there are two legislative proposals to establish sports gambling, as soon as later this year.

Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) proposed bill calls for 25% of proceeds to go to problem gambling treatment while another calls for 50%. There are other major differences in the bills. His bill would expand onsite and online gambling to not just the tribes but pro-sports teams and racetracks.

Esme Murphy spoke with Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids) on his bill that is expected to have a narrower expansion of sports gambling that would allow the tribes to have a lot more control. His soon to announced legislation would delegate 50% of state gambling revenue to problem gambling resources.

WCCO did reach out to tribal communities. They declined an interview but gave us this statement:

"The Minnesota Indian Gaming Association (MIGA) and its nine member tribal nations support state efforts to authorize sports wagering both at tribal gaming properties and through online/mobile platforms. Tribes are best positioned to provide this new offering to the state's consumers. MIGA and its members will be closely following the progress of state legislation and look forward to working with other stakeholders to develop an approach that benefits Minnesotans while protecting the Indian gaming operations that tribal and rural communities rely on for jobs and economic health."

WCCO also spoke with Dave St. Peter, the president of the Minnesota Twins, who (like other professional teams in the state) could end up hosting onsite gambling.

In 2019, a survey of Minnesota High School students found 10,000 kids reported having a serious gambling problem, according to the Minnesota Alliance on Problem Gambling (MNAPG). That study also found 8% of adolescents 12 to 17 years old have gambling problems compared to 4% of adults. Susan Sheridan Tucker, Executive Director of MNAPG, is monitoring the expansion of gambling in the state and keeping students aware of gambling dangers.

One question that leaves everyone guessing is how much money sports gambling would rake in in Minnesota. One estimate from the legislature is $30 million a year.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with gambling addiction you can call the state helpline at 1-800-333-HOPE (4673).

