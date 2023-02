Talking Points: Is legalized sports gambling a sure bet in Minnesota? (part 3) Minnesota could be on the verge of the biggest expansion of of gambling in 30 years. WCCO spoke with Dave St. Peter, the president of the Minnesota Twins, who (like other professional teams in the state) could end up hosting onsite gambling. We also spoke with Susan Sheridan Tucker, the Executive Director of MNAPG, who is monitoring the expansion of gambling in the state and keeping students aware of gambling dangers.