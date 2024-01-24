Do Trump's, Biden's decisive wins in New Hampshire set up a 2020 rematch?

After New Hampshire, is 2020 rematch a certainty?

MINNEAPOLIS— Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday defeated Nikki Haley in the Granite State to win the New Hampshire Primary. Following a commanding win in Iowa, Trump appears to have cemented his front-runner status toward becoming the GOP presidential candidate.

Political analyst and Hamline Professor David Schultz says his nomination feels inevitable.

"There's probably no stopping him in terms of getting the nomination," Schultz said.

Abou Amara, a Democratic political analyst, points out that history is on Trump's side. No Republican has ever won Iowa and New Hampshire and lost the nomination.

"I think it's a foregone conclusion that Donald Trump will be the nominee," said Amara. "Donald Trump has shown both in Iowa and New Hampshire that he really has a grip on the pulse of the Republican voting base."

Haley said she would remain in the race, telling supporters that "this race is far from over." Political analyst Larry Jacobs, politics professor at the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs, agrees with her.

"There's actually a lot of election to come. We've only had 230,000 voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. That's less than the size of St. Paul," said Jacobs.

Amy Koch, a Republican political analyst, also agrees.

"Gov. Haley was pretty clear that it's not over. So she gets to keep running, he gets to keep running, and the people get to keep voting," said Koch.

Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden, despite being a write-in candidate, crushed Minnesota Democratic Congressman Dean Phillips by more than 30 points. Phillips, like Haley, said he is not dropping out. Phillips continues to face sharp criticism from other Democrats who say he could play spoiler.

The next big contest is South Carolina, the state that launched Biden to the nomination four years ago. It's also Haley's home state, but in polls she is trailing Trump by double digits, and the state's most prominent Republicans have all left her side to endorse Trump.

