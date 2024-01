Talking Points: Does decisive wins in New Hampshire set up a 2020 rematch? (part 1) Tuesday night, Former President Donald Trump defeated Nikki Haley in the Granite State to win the New Hampshire Primary. Following a commanding win in Iowa, Trump appears to have cemented his front runner status as the GOP Presidential candidate. Political analyst and Hamline Professor David Schultz agrees his nomination is inevitable, " There's probably no stopping him in terms of getting the nomination."