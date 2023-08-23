DOC reports "troubling trend" of drug use at Moose Lake prison, including 5 ER visits after use

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. -- Corrections officials say there has been a "troubling trend" of drugs making their way into an eastern Minnesota prison.

The Department of Corrections said, in the last week, it has caught 20 inmates ingesting or possessing drugs or drug paraphernalia. Five of those inmates had to be taken to the emergency room for treatment.

"We are doing several things to try and stop the flow of drugs into Moose Lake, including reviewing mail, closely monitoring phone calls and visits and other general investigative work," the department said. "The incarcerated persons involved have been disciplined as well."

The DOC said the drugs found in the facility include "K2 (spice), synthetic cannabinoids, amphetamines, meth and suboxone." The department added it is "committed to interrupting the flow of illegal drugs into our facilities and keeping the incarcerated population safe."