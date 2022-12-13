Take an adorable peek inside Santa's mailbox outside North St. Paul City Hall

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. – New letters come to Santa's mailbox in front of North St. Paul City Hall every day this time of year.

They're filled with kids' Christmas wishes, honest confessions, and concerns for others.

"Dear Santa, I would like a green tech watch," wrote John.

Along with their wish lists, some complete with pictures and retail prices, kids are asking Santa questions.

"Did you and Mrs. Claus go trick-or-treating on Halloween?" asked Gina and Helen.

They also offered some advice.

"Please be sure you, your elves, and all your reindeer including Rudolph keep up with your COVID vaccinations and wear a mask," wrote Gina and Helen.

Lylie and Maverick shared adorable honesty.

"This year, I think I've been very good. It was kind of hard because my sister has been a little annoying," explained Lylie.

"Dear Santa, I've been trying to be really good this year. I've had a few slip-upsm but doing my best," wrote 4-year-old Maverick.

The holiday season is a good time to acknowledge the things that are happening around the world," said Terry Furlong, North St. Paul's mayor and one of Santa's helpers.

Many of the letters to Santa reveal that some of those issues are on children's minds, like this part of Gina and Helen's note:

How do you help make Christmas a happy day in Ukraine? We have to believe that God helps you there. For us Santa, you have been very generous with the goodies you always bring. So this year, please, instead of us, bring more to other children. Especially those in dangerous areas.

John added this at the bottom of his letter: "P.S. If you see any homeless people, please help them."

Kids are also thinking about the needs of their parents and other family members.

"Can you come Sunday? Dad needs to work," explained Maddy.

"The last thing is very special. I want my dog Wally to feel better and to be with my family," wrote Lylie.

The letters coming to North St. Paul also show appreciation for Santa's magic, and gratitude for what's really important this time of year.

"I will give my mom and dad a great big thank you and hug before I open presents. Love, Lylie."