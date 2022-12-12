Watch CBS News

A peek inside Santa’s mailbox in North St. Paul

New letters come to Santa's mailbox in front of North St. Paul's City Hall every day this time of year. Derek James got a chance to see what's on the minds of the city’s youngest residents, as a helper Santa shared some of the notes with us.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.