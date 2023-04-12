Swimming pool contractor Charles Workman pleads not guilty to federal fraud charges

MINNEAPOLIS – The man at the center of a WCCO investigation has pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Charles Workman was arraigned Monday afternoon and released with conditions. Some of the conditions are Workman must surrender, he must not obtain any passport or foreign travel documents, and he must attend to probation and pretrial services as directed.

A grand jury indicted Workman last month alleging he devised a scheme to defraud homeowners of more than $750,000.

Charles Workman Facebook

Federal prosecutors call it a "swimming pool contracting scheme." Workman is accused of taking money to build swimming pools from several Minnesota families and not finishing the job. In some cases, nothing was started.

The indictment says Workman spent some of what people paid him on child support, at the casino, and on a horse and saddle.

