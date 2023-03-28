Pool contractor accused of bilking Minnesota families now federally charged with wire fraud

MINNEAPOLIS -- The swimming pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation now faces federal criminal charges.

Charles Workman was arrested on wire fraud charges connected to payments for pools at homes in the Twin Cities he abandoned or simply never started.

WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle earlier reported on this story as family after family told Mayerle they were fooled by him after hiring him as a contractor to build swimming pools. Backyards were ripped up with gaping holes left behind. Work on promised pools was left unfinished or not started at all.

After WCCO exposed Workman took more than a million dollars collectively from more than a dozen Minnesota families and abandoned the jobs, Attorney General Keith Ellison civilly sued him last summer.

In late January, a judge ordered $1,132,895.78 in restitution, the same amount in civil penalties, state court costs and fees, and he can never work in the construction industry in Minnesota again.

The ruling is part of a civil lawsuit. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office are leading the criminal investigation into Workman.

Workman has a previous criminal conviction in his home state of Kentucky of theft by deception.

Workman was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.