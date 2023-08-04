Woman crashes into Los Ocampo restaurant along Lake Street
MINNEAPOLIS -- A lauded Minneapolis restaurant was damaged in a crash along Lake Street this week.
Minneapolis police say a driver crashed into the Los Ocampo eatery Thursday afternoon. Police reported she had experienced a medical emergency before the crash.
The driver was taken to the hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries.
Few other details were immediately available.
