Woman crashes into Los Ocampo restaurant along Lake Street

Woman crashes into restaurant along Lake Street

MINNEAPOLIS -- A lauded Minneapolis restaurant was damaged in a crash along Lake Street this week.

Minneapolis police say a driver crashed into the Los Ocampo eatery Thursday afternoon. Police reported she had experienced a medical emergency before the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Few other details were immediately available.