Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Woman crashes into Los Ocampo restaurant along Lake Street

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Woman crashes into restaurant along Lake Street
Woman crashes into restaurant along Lake Street 00:23

MINNEAPOLIS -- A lauded Minneapolis restaurant was damaged in a crash along Lake Street this week.

Minneapolis police say a driver crashed into the Los Ocampo eatery Thursday afternoon. Police reported she had experienced a medical emergency before the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Few other details were immediately available.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 11:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.