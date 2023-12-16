Suspects flee Brooklyn Park police following chase, crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Authorities in the north metro say five people evaded police after crashing an allegedly stolen car during a chase early Saturday morning.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says an officer was on a routine patrol on the 8300 block of Zane Avenue North around 2:42 a.m. when they noticed a black Hyundai exiting the Kensington Place apartments onto Zane Avenue North.

The officer attempted to pull over the driver, believing the vehicle to be stolen, but the driver allegedly fled from the scene.

Police pursued the driver east on 85th Avenue North towards College Parkway before the vehicle made a U-turn, heading back west. Police say the pursuit continued and the driver attempted to re-enter the apartment complex parking lot.

While attempting to enter the complex, the driver crashed the vehicle into a retaining boulder at the apartment's entrance, according to BPPD. Five people who were inside the car exited and fled the scene on foot but police were not able to locate and arrest them.

During the investigation, police say they were able to determine the Hyundai had a broken window and exposed dashboard wires but had not been reported stolen at the time of the incident.

