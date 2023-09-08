Suspect in fatal Memorial Day shooting in Robbinsdale to be tried as an adult

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- A 17-year-old Brooklyn Park boy will stand trial as an adult for charges related to a shooting that killed an 18-year-old man on Memorial Day.

Anthony Guerrero is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of possessing an assault weapon under the age of 18.

Robbinsdale police were called to the 3300 block of Grimes Avenue North just after 1 p.m. on May 29. They found the victim, who "had no pulse and no respirations."

Charging documents say that doctors estimate the victim experienced a severe anoxic brain injury due to prolonged CPR and a massive hemorrhage. He also suffered from spinal fractures. The victim, Tycorian Estes, died in the hospital later that week.

After a short chase, officers from both Robbinsdale and neighboring Crystal tracked down the suspect vehicle and arrested two youths, including Guerrero the same day.

Upon search of the vehicle, officers say they found a single round of 9mm ammunition, an extended magazine, a 9mm magazine and a black 9mm handgun.

Officers also say they found a spent 9mm shell casing inside the sweatshirt pocket of Guerrero.

Another person involved in the incident told police he helped facilitate an exchange of guns between Guerrero and Estes. At some point during the exchange, the two had a disagreement. Estes allegedly attempted to place Guerrero, who was holding a gun, in a headlock. Guerrero then fired two rounds at Estes before he and the witness fled the scene.

