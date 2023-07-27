Suspect in Becker County killing of David Banks Jr. arrested in California

LOS ANGELES -- A suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a northern Minnesota man last month has been arrested in California.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office said the 40-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Los Angeles Tuesday.

On June 25, authorities found the body of 35-year-old David Hanks Jr. inside a car in the village of Pine Point. The sheriff's office announced a search for the 40-year-old suspect shortly after.

The suspect turned himself into the Los Angeles Police Department, the sheriff's office said. He is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

WCCO-TV typically does not identify arrested parties until they have been formally charged.