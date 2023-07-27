Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect in Becker County killing of David Banks Jr. arrested in California

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of July 27, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of July 27, 2023 01:24

LOS ANGELES -- A suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a northern Minnesota man last month has been arrested in California.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office said the 40-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Los Angeles Tuesday.

On June 25, authorities found the body of 35-year-old David Hanks Jr. inside a car in the village of Pine Point. The sheriff's office announced a search for the 40-year-old suspect shortly after.

The suspect turned himself into the Los Angeles Police Department, the sheriff's office said. He is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

WCCO-TV typically does not identify arrested parties until they have been formally charged.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 6:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.