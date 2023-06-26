Authorities search for suspect in fatal shooting of David Hanks Jr. in Becker County

UPDATE: Authorities released the names of the victim and the suspect in this case on June 27, and announced the execution of a search warrant on June 28. What follows is a revised version of the original story.

PINE POINT, Minn. -- The Becker County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle Sunday evening.

The body of 35-year-old David Wayne Hanks Jr., of Park Rapids, was found just after 6:30 p.m. in the village of Pine Point. He was inside a gray Pontiac G6 that had White Earth license plates.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced they're searching for a suspect, 40-year-old Michael Dwayne Croud, of Ogema. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a multi-agency team also executed a search warrant for the suspect Tuesday at a Moorhead apartment building, but he was not found.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Becker County Sheriff's Office at 218-847-2661. Authorities say there is "no known threat to the public at this time."