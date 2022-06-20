Suspect charged in fatal gas station shooting after turning self in

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 23-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in a fatal gas station shooting after he turned himself in to authorities.

Felony charges were filed against Daniel James Hart in Hennepin County in the June 9 incident.

Plymouth police were called to the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North shortly before 8:30 p.m. that day. There they found the victim, 28-year-old Marlon Pompey of Maple Grove. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hart had last been seen leaving the scene of the shooting and heading south on Highway 169. Police sought the public's help locating him.

Hart has multiple prior convictions for weapons offenses and violent crimes, the complaint says. He was prohibited from possessing any firearms as a result of those prior crimes.