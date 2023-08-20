Suspect arrested after stabbing in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A 34-year-old from Alexandria was arrested early Sunday after allegedly stabbing a man at an apartment complex.
The Alexandria Police Department said officers responded to reported disturbance on Aga Drive around 1:45 a.m.
READ MORE: 1 dead after stabbing in south Minneapolis
They found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to a hospital. Police did not give a condition.
Police said the suspect is in custody, and the stabbing is being investigated.
No weapon was found at the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.