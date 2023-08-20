Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested after stabbing in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A 34-year-old from Alexandria was arrested early Sunday after allegedly stabbing a man at an apartment complex.

The Alexandria Police Department said officers responded to reported disturbance on Aga Drive around 1:45 a.m.

They found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to a hospital. Police did not give a condition.

Police said the suspect is in custody, and the stabbing is being investigated.

No weapon was found at the scene.

