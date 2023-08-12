Watch CBS News
1 dead after stabbing in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and a woman is in custody following a stabbing in south Minneapolis on Friday afternoon.

Police say the stabbing happened in a residence on the 1700 block of Dupont Avenue South. The man, who was in his 70s, had multiple stab wounds and was dead when officers arrived. 

A 37-year-old woman who was also in the apartment was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Investigators believe the two were involved in a domestic altercation. The woman was booked into the Hennepin County Jail after she was released from the hospital.

