1 dead after stabbing in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and a woman is in custody following a stabbing in south Minneapolis on Friday afternoon.

Police say the stabbing happened in a residence on the 1700 block of Dupont Avenue South. The man, who was in his 70s, had multiple stab wounds and was dead when officers arrived.

A 37-year-old woman who was also in the apartment was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the two were involved in a domestic altercation. The woman was booked into the Hennepin County Jail after she was released from the hospital.