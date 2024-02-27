Sub shop to feed police officers, firefighters at Wednesday's memorial for fallen Burnsville responders

RICHFIELD — You don't have to know the fallen to honor them.

"They put their lives on the line for the community, everyday, and it happened that easily they lost their lives," Lisa Sitzmann lamented to WCCO News. "Growing up in the law enforcement family I grew up in, and just putting myself in the family's shoes. My heart just goes out to them and I'm honored to help."

Sitzmann owns Firehouse Subs in Richfield, and along with her teammates, they're prepping 1,500 free meals for the police officers and firefighters attending Wednesday's funeral for Paul Elmstrand, Matthew Ruge and Adam Finseth.

Meals will also be provided to their families.

"Grief is a tough thing to go through, and I just think it's important that the more support you have, the better you get through it," she said.

It's no easy order: 36 pounds of pepperoni, 48 pounds of salami, 133 pounds of turkey, 252 pounds of ham, and 75 pounds of tomatoes, among other fixings.

"Thankfully this is the best staff ever here and they are so willing to help, come in early, stay late, help plan it all out. It's wonderful."

Firehouse Subs Foundation for Public Safety is also pitching in to help cover the cost; the organization says it has given more than $1 million to support law enforcement and public safety organizations in Minnesota.