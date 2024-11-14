Wisconsin police officer resigns after reenacting George Floyd's murder while subbing at Woodbury school

PRESCOTT, Wis. — The Wisconsin police officer who reenacted the murder of George Floyd on a student while substitute teaching in Woodbury is no longer employed by the Prescott Police Department.

Documents say Steven Williams resigned from the Prescott, Wisconsin police force "in lieu of termination." His resignation is effective Friday.

A separation agreement details the terms of Williams' resignation and says the city will not reemploy him.

In addition to reenacting Floyd's murder, Williams also allegedly twisted a student's arm behind their back and did a demonstration of the pressure points on the chin and face.

The students also said Williams repeated racially harmful comments and sexist jokes, and made comments that "police brutality isn't real," and "cops would be the best criminals" because "they know how to get away with stuff," stating that he once got an "A" on a paper about how to get away with murder.

The principal called his actions, specifically the re-enactment of George Floyd's murder, "reprehensible."

After the incident, Williams was banned from district property and the Prescott Police Department placed him on administrative leave.

Williams had an active license to work as a substitute and was contracted from the staffing agency Teachers on Call. The agency says he is no longer employed by them.

Records show Williams also resigned from two other law enforcement agencies and was fired from a security company.

Note: The video above originally aired on Oct. 16, 2024.