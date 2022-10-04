Watch CBS News
Study: Many Americans look after home's health more than their own

MINNEAPOLIS -- As the weather gets colder you may start doing some work on your home.

Now, a new OnePoll survey for MDLIVE shows many Americans feel like they look after their home's health more than their own in the fall.

More than 70% say they put their home's "health" ahead of their own.

Furthermore, the study found that 39% believe putting their health care first would be too expensive. 

First published on October 4, 2022 / 8:05 AM

