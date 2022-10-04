Study: Many Americans look after home's health more than their own
MINNEAPOLIS -- As the weather gets colder you may start doing some work on your home.
Now, a new OnePoll survey for MDLIVE shows many Americans feel like they look after their home's health more than their own in the fall.
More than 70% say they put their home's "health" ahead of their own.
Furthermore, the study found that 39% believe putting their health care first would be too expensive.
