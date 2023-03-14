Students rally at Minnesota Capitol to support ban on flavored tobacco products

ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than two dozen Minnesota cities already ban or restrict sales of flavored tobacco products. Now, smoke-free advocates say that ban should be statewide.

The nonprofit group Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids estimates nearly 1 in 5 Minnesota high schoolers use e-cigarettes. Advocates are concerned that the flavors of some of these products target kids.

On Tuesday, dozens of students and supporters of the bill to ban flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and vapes, marched to the Minnesota State Capitol. They are urging lawmakers to pass the legislation to support better health outcomes for their generation.

"It's just really scary to see how it is impacting us. And I just want to emphasize to lawmakers that they have the power to do something," said Wayzata High School student Ashley Zhou. "Since they have been elected, they should do something with the power that they have to protect our youth and to protect the people in our state."

So far, the bill to prohibit the sales of these flavored products has only had a hearing in the Senate. If it passes, Minnesota would join a few other states that have taken this step.