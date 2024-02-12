Stretch of I-694 in east metro to close nightly through Friday

I-694 to close in east metro every night this week

ST. PAUL, Minn. — An interstate closure in the east metro starts Monday.

Interstate 694 will close between 10th Street and Interstate 94 every night this week.

Crews will be removing sections of the Fourth Street Bridge in Oakdale.

The northbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day through Friday.