A body was found next to the road in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police say that a body was found along the road in St. Paul.

Police say that an officer was flagged down by a group of people around 10:45 A.M. near Highway 61 at Point Douglas.

The group of people were at the location to remember and memorialize a family member that died there a year ago.

Near the memorial site officers found a body in the brush. The officer called for St. Paul Fire medics to respond. The medics pronounced the man dead.

The site was then secured and St. Paul homicide investigators were called to the scene. The circumstances that led to the man's death are currently being investigated.

This is an ongoing investigation, WCCO will update when we learn more.