A body was found next to the road in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO-TV News Digital Headlines for February 10th, 2024
WCCO-TV News Digital Headlines for February 10th, 2024 01:34

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police say that a body was found along the road in St. Paul. 

Police say that an officer was flagged down by a group of people around 10:45 A.M. near Highway 61 at Point Douglas. 

The group of people were at the location to remember and memorialize a family member that died there a year ago. 

Near the memorial site officers found a body in the brush. The officer called for St. Paul Fire medics to respond. The medics pronounced the man dead. 

The site was then secured and St. Paul homicide investigators were called to the scene. The circumstances that led to the man's death are currently being investigated. 

This is an ongoing investigation, WCCO will update when we learn more. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 10, 2024 / 7:18 PM CST

